خلف خطوط العدو – تولي كيرني تخبرنا أن العالم لم ينته

I’ve made 20 scrubs bags and my first scrubs top! Never made clothing before so it’s a challenge & not anywhere near perfect - but for someone with CP & Dystonia I’d say I’ve done a fairly good job 😂 All made as part of @OfficialFTLOS for @WalsallHcareNHS #fortheloveofscrubs pic.twitter.com/ZSW5ZF3P1s