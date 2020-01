500 دولار لكل تصد.. راين يبدأ حملة تبرع لمتضرري حرائق أستراليا

View this post on Instagram

In light of the devastation caused by the bushfires back home, I’m donating 500 Australian dollars for every registered save by all premier league goalkeepers across every @premierleague fixture for this weekend. I’ve chosen to donate to the @wireswildliferescue emergency fund. Thank you to all for your support thus far and as a nation we really do appreciate your gratitude and generosity. However there continues to be homes lost, lives of both people and animals lost or in danger, along with whole communities, businesses and more. I hope we can continue in the same manor and continue to encourage and influence people into raising money for those affected. Other places you’re able to donate can be found in the links in their bios on Instagram or visiting their official webpages. Fingers crossed relief is on its way 🌧. @redcrossau @nswrfs @cfavic @sa_countryfireservice