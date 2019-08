رسميا - بلباو يجدد عقد مهاجمه 9 مواسم

.@Williaaams45:

🗣 “I want to make this club bigger, if that´s even possible”

🗣 “I am where I want to be, I´m very happy in Bilbao”

✍🏿 https://t.co/khVfjEKY9t

🎙 https://t.co/fYkiMcP8Og#Williams2028 #AthleticClub 🔴⚪🦁 pic.twitter.com/JGgvYLNPRm