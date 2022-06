للمرة الثانية.. صلاح أفضل لاعب في الدوري الإنجليزي من رابطة اللاعبين المحترفين

🗣 "This one is a really good one to win, especially because it’s voted by players. It shows you that you’ve worked really hard, and you get what you worked for.”

🏆 PFA Players’ Player of the Year 2022 | @MoSalah

👏🇪🇬 #PFAawards #POTY @LFC pic.twitter.com/Y5NPOUsGVu