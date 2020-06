اجتماع لجنة الكرة – هل يحتاج الزمالك لجناح جديد؟

™ @ZSCOfficial ™



🔴 ⚪ 3⃣ 0⃣ ⚪ 🔴



Achraf Bencharki’s strike against ES Tunis holds the record for most passes before a goal in the #TotalCAFCL this season (28 Passes - 30 Touches).



2nd most? Also Zamalek, Bencharki against Primeiro de Agosto in December. (17 Passes) pic.twitter.com/o9dKHENeTV