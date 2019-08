رسميا - بعد مانشيني.. روما يضم مدافع تركي

🇹🇷 Turkish defender Mert Cetin is now a Roma player 💪

🇮🇹 This summer #ASRoma is working with international charities including @MissingKids, @ICMEC_official & @missingpeople to use our transfer announcements to raise awareness in the search for missing children 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸🇰🇪🇬🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/cfCDvaLo8Q