كرة يد - بعد تتويج برشلونة.. الفرق المتأهلة إلى كأس العالم للأندية

𝗕𝗮𝗿ç𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Their season in one word ___________ 👈#ehffinal4 #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/7YqMOEowP4