🏊🏽‍♀️💦🏅 I recently met Olympic swimmer, Yusra Mardini, from Syria who represented the first-ever Refugee Olympic Team in the Rio 2016 Olympics. 🦋✊🏽🏆 ••• Yusra has an incredible story: she fled the war in Syria with her sister, and was part of a group trying to reach Greece by boat. When the motor failed, Yusra, her sister and two others swam in open water for more than three hours to stop their dinghy from capsizing, saving the lives of 20 people. She is now the youngest ever UNHCR @refugees Goodwill Ambassador, and you can all read her incredible story in her autobiography, 🦋 Butterfly 🦋. ••• It was so inspiring to meet you @mardiniysra and I wish you all the best training for 2020! #withrefugees #sheplayswewin #ThisGirlCan