مصدر من الأهلي لـ في الجول: فحوصات جديدة لـ يعقوبو الخميس.. واقتراح بحل وسط

🇬🇭 Abdul Aziz Yakubu in the Primeira Liga this season:

• 8 Goals + Assists - 3rd in league

• 5 Non-penalty goals - 3rd in league

• 5 goals scored - 5th in league

• 3 assists - 4th in league

• Most goals and assists for Rio Ave.

Snubbed in the 55-man provisional list 😱 pic.twitter.com/PMiZ1KRZhv