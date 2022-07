الصفقة الثانية.. روما يعلن تعاقده مع سفيلار

🆕 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 | Mile Svilar 🐺🇷🇸

The club is delighted to confirm the Serbian goalkeeper is our second signing of the summer.

We are also proud to continue to support the search for missing children around the world. Awareness can be crucial. ❤️

#ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/n1G6cIvahp