مانشيني يستبعد تونالي ويضم جورجينيو لقائمة إيطاليا

#Azzurri 🇮🇹#Jorginho arrives at Coverciano, #Tonali no longer in squad

👉 https://t.co/eg0x0C8QBk

The remaining doubts about the group of players available to Roberto #Mancini for #Italy's upcoming #NationsLeague fixtures have been put to bed#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/SwZIlkYHFL