رونالدو: سنغزو إيطاليا وأوروبا والعالم
الجمعة، 28 أغسطس 2020 - 12:00
كتب : FilGoal
"سنغزو إيطاليا وأوروبا والعالم" تلك كانت كلمات كريستيانو رونالدو لاعب يوفنتوس الإيطالي عن موسم 2020-2021.
كريستيانو رونالدو
النادي : يوفنتوس
وكتب رونالدو عبر حسابه على "إنستجرام": "مستعد لموسمي الثالث كلاعب لـ يوفنتوس، روحي وطموحي في أعلى مستوى لهما".
وتابع "أهداف وانتصارات والتزام وتركيز واحترافية، مع كامل قوتي ومساعدة زملائي الثمينة ومع طاقم يوفنتوس بأكمله، سنعمل مجددا على غزو إيطاليا وأوروبا والعالم".
View this post on Instagram
As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strenght and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way. Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible. We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽
وسجل رونالدو الموسم المنصرم 37 هدفا في جميع المسابقات ساهمت في جعله أفضل هداف في موسم واحد لـ يوفنتوس منذ أكثر من 90 عاما.
يوفنتوس الموسم الماضي خسر لقب السوبر الإيطالي لصالح لاتسيو والكأس لصالح نابولي وتُوج بلقب الدوري الإيطالي بفارق نقطة وحيدة عن إنتر.
وودع دوري أبطال أوروبا من ثمن النهائي بالخسارة من أولمبيك ليون الفرنسي.
ومن المنتظر أن يبدأ يوفنتوس مشواره المحلي في 19 سبتمبر المقبل تحت قيادة أندريا بيرلو في أولى تجاربه التدريبية.
طالع أيضا