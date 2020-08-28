رونالدو: سنغزو إيطاليا وأوروبا والعالم

الجمعة، 28 أغسطس 2020 - 12:00

كتب : FilGoal

كريستيانو رونالدو

"سنغزو إيطاليا وأوروبا والعالم" تلك كانت كلمات كريستيانو رونالدو لاعب يوفنتوس الإيطالي عن موسم 2020-2021.

وكتب رونالدو عبر حسابه على "إنستجرام": "مستعد لموسمي الثالث كلاعب لـ يوفنتوس، روحي وطموحي في أعلى مستوى لهما".

وتابع "أهداف وانتصارات والتزام وتركيز واحترافية، مع كامل قوتي ومساعدة زملائي الثمينة ومع طاقم يوفنتوس بأكمله، سنعمل مجددا على غزو إيطاليا وأوروبا والعالم".

وسجل رونالدو الموسم المنصرم 37 هدفا في جميع المسابقات ساهمت في جعله أفضل هداف في موسم واحد لـ يوفنتوس منذ أكثر من 90 عاما.

يوفنتوس الموسم الماضي خسر لقب السوبر الإيطالي لصالح لاتسيو والكأس لصالح نابولي وتُوج بلقب الدوري الإيطالي بفارق نقطة وحيدة عن إنتر.

وودع دوري أبطال أوروبا من ثمن النهائي بالخسارة من أولمبيك ليون الفرنسي.

ومن المنتظر أن يبدأ يوفنتوس مشواره المحلي في 19 سبتمبر المقبل تحت قيادة أندريا بيرلو في أولى تجاربه التدريبية.

