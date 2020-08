كرواتيا تعلن ابتعاد مودريتش وراكيتيتش عن توقف سبتمبر الدولي

🇭🇷 #Croatia squad for the #UNL encounters with @selecaoportugal and @equipedefrance:

⬇️ @lukamodric10, @ivanrakitic out in agreement with head coach @DalicZlatko, Pongračić out with illness

⬆️ Antonio Mirko Čolak, Ante Budimir, and Mile Škorić join the team#Vatreni🔥 #Family pic.twitter.com/D4FtzJ0zdS