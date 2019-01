هل منع ليفربول لاعبيه من استخدام مواقع التواصل أثناء معسكر دبي؟

View this post on Instagram

The OX is back! .. After a severe injury picked up in April last year, Oxlade-Chamberlain has seemed to recover well. You can see his free and effortless movements here in this training clip. This is all down to his determination and hard-work. .. Any appearance this season will be a bonus for us, his thrust in the midfield has been missed. He brings with him an extra dimension our midfield sometimes lacks - his runs are very direct from the center of the park without being too complicated. I can see him lifting everyone up just by his mere presence in the dressing room! .. Credits: @nas_sc