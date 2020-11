🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:



🇸🇩 Sudan 1-0 Ghana 🇬🇭



A late winner from Mohamed Ramadan denies Ghana early qualifcation to the #TotalAFCON2021#SDNGHA | #TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/yrVy9BVMSY