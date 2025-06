انتهت كأس العالم للأندية - يوفنتوس (2)-(5) مانشستر سيتي.. مباراة مثيرة

City in overdrive 🔵 Foden fires in the fourth 💥 the goals just keep coming 🔥

Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVMCI pic.twitter.com/B9aXl9sdMp