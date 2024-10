توقفوا عن إخفاء الحقائق.. الاتحاد الليبي يرد رسميا على أزمة نيجيريا ويدلل باستقبال غانا

We are delighted to warmly welcome our Ghanaian brothers to Libya as they arrive at Benina Airport in Benghazi to face the Sudanese national team 🇬🇭🇸🇩. #Ghana #Sudan @GhanaBlackstars @CAF_Online @FIFAcom @caf_online_AR @FabrizioRomano #Libya https://t.co/CqTOkqbR6G