بعد حسم الدوري السابع تواليا.. صنداونز يجدد تعاقد رونوين ويليامز لـ 2028

𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙨, 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙨, 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙍𝙤𝙣𝙬𝙚𝙣 🔥

Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce that goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has signed a contract extension until 2028! 📝 @ronwen30 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/JnAm2nVtuI