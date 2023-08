ملف حفل يويفا – هالاند وجوارديولا الأفضل في أوروبا.. وقرعة قوية لـ مجموعات دوري الأبطال

🥇 The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Player of the Year is AITANA BONMATÍ!

The Spain and Barcelona star became one of the first players to win the @UWCL and World Cup in the same year, and was named Player of the Tournament in both!

Congratulations, @AitanaBonmati!#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/1T0aimsR8t