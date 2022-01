150 و300.. بايرن ميونيخ يضرب كولن برباعية

A resounding win from @FCBayernEN as they put FC Koln to the sword.



3x ⚽️ @Lewy_official

2x 🅰️ @esMuellerT_

2x 🅰️ @Leroy_Sane

1x 🚀 @CorentinTolisso #KOEFCB pic.twitter.com/9FUHObP2FT