موسيماني: نعود الوطن كأبطال.. النسر يحلق

We return home as champions, three times over! A massive thank you to all who believed in us.

To my technical team, the players, the Board, President El Khatib and all our supporters. Alhamdulillah 🤲🏾

The Eagle soars! 🦅#TotalEnergiesCAFSC #ChangingTheGame #PitsoDiaries https://t.co/1gAShi9IIw