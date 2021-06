رومانو: مانشستر يونايتد "يقترب" من ضم سانشو

Manchester United reached an agreement with Sancho’s camp on personal terms until 2026. Jadon is not creating any problem. 🔴 #MUFC

Negotiations now starting with Borussia Dortmund. €95m price, NO agreement yet. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Man Utd now feel Sancho 'closer' as @JanAageFjortoft said...