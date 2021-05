برونو فيرنانديز لاعب العام في مانشستر يونايتد

He's out of this world 🪐💫

🥁 Introducing our 𝗦𝗶𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿, presented by @adidasfootball, @B_Fernandes8 🏆#MUFC #MUFCPOTY