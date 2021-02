بعد مفاوضات شرسة.. برايتون يضم كايسيدو موهبة الإكوادور

✍️ Albion have completed the signing of Moises Caicedo on a contract until June 2025 from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle!

