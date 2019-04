جناح بورنموث عن الارتباط بـ أرسنال: لن أكذب أنا سعيد بذلك للغاية.. هم فريق هائل

Eddie Howe's admitted he's worried that Ryan Fraser could leave this summer

Bournemouth have offered Fraser a new deal, but he's yet to sign...

Hear more from Howe in the @BBCRadioSolent Sports Hour from 6 🔊👉 https://t.co/up4NkJjy1V #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/0Zq2PdZyLK