Rejuvenated Super Eagles looking to upset hosts Ghana

Hosts Ghana might look steadier than their opposition, with a 100% winning record in group stage and enormous backing from the fans.

However, the Super Eagles are boosted by their dramatic qualification in the last day of Group B matches.

Berti Vogts' team got out of jail when they beat Benin 2-0 and Mali lost 3-0 to Ivory Coast last week.

Nigeria raised the winning bonus for each player from $9,000 each to $15,000 in case they managed to beat the host nation on Sunday.

Ghana

"We have great team spirit and I believe the quality to go all the way. Both sides may have them but I've got the best Chelsea and Portsmouth players," said Claude LeRoy.

Team News: Ghana welcome back winger Laryea Kingston, who served a one-match suspension and is set to replace Anthony Annan.

Striker Asamoah Gyan is expected to shake off a groin injury, which saw him train irregularly in recent days.

Probable Line-up: Kingson- Mensah, Addo, Sarpei, Pantsil- Kingston, Essien, Quincy, Muntari- Gyan, Agogo.

Nigeria

"We showed great mental strength, we are now up against the host team and if we want to progress in this competition, we will have to beat them as well.

Rule us out at your own risk," said Peter Odemwingie.

Team News: Skipper Nwankwo Kanu is the only injury concern for Vogts, as the Portsmouth forward has just training after his knee injury.

Midfielder Seyi Olofinjana returns from suspension, but he may not find his place in the starting eleven.

Probable Line-up: Ejide- Yobo, Shittu, Taiwo, Nwaneri- Mikel, Etuhu, Utaka, Odemwingie- Yakubu, Uche.