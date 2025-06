9 من 9 لـ بيب.. مانشستر سيتي يتفوق على الوداد بثنائية

41' ⚽ GOAL! Doku is free in the box to slot that corner kick in for @ManCity. The Blues are 2-0 up!

Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #MCIWAC pic.twitter.com/1oUyzS6dN0