"ليس مستعدا للعب في الدوري الإنجليزي".. فيتور رييس الذي اقترب من مانشستر سيتي

Vitor Reis. This is why #ManCity want him

▫️passing accuracy

▫️Good in the air

▫️He is fast and interprets the game well

▫️Calm for his age

Vitor Reis is a modern day centre back. Rolls Royce like Josko

🎥: @WorldofFootballHD on YouTube pic.twitter.com/97XoyiZVVt