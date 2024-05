Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving took turns getting BUCKETS to take Game 1 of the West Finals in Minnesota!

Doncic: 33 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB

Irving: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

Game 2: Friday, 8:30pm/et on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8IkJXJNqzU