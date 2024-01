لتدعيم وسط الملعب.. رومانو: برشلونة يحسم سباق التعاقد مع موهبة السويد

🚨🔵🔴 More on Lucas Bergvall deal.

Barça had official proposal accepted by Djugården, as expected — €7m plus €3m add-ons.

Bergvall, in Barcelona today with his family to meet with Deco and discuss contract details.

It's about final, key details now then it will be done.