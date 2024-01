دي روسي يتخذ أول قرارات الانتقالات.. رومانو: روما يتلقى عرضا لأزمون

🟡🔴🇮🇷 AS Roma rejected multiple approaches for Sardar Azmoun, one more from Sevilla in the recent days.

No intention to break loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen as De Rossi wants Azmoun as part of the squad.

Belotti could leave in case of good proposal or swap deal. pic.twitter.com/uH47oN1oQr