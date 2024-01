رومانو: برشلونة ينافس فرانكفورت لضم موهبة السويد.. وهذه أولوية اللاعب

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona are preparing their official bid for Lucas Bergvall after talks in the recent months.

Barça plan to close the deal now but let the player stay at Djugården until June.

Eintracht remain interested and keep pushing; Bergvall priority is Barça.