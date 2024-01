رومانو: الهلال يقترب بشدة من التعاقد مع ظهير البرازيل

🚨🔵🇸🇦 Renan Lodi to Al Hilal, here we go! Deal in place on both club and player side, contract valid until June 2027.

Olympique Marseille will receive around €20m fee, documents to be signed on Monday.

❗️ Understand it will be formal loan with buy clause — 100% mandatory. pic.twitter.com/1wM4sfRgbZ