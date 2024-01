للعودة إلى إيطاليا مرة أخرى.. رومانو: تراوري قريب من الانتقال لـ نابولي

🚨🔵 Hamed Traoré to Napoli, here we go! Verbal agreement almost reached on loan deal, final details then time to sign.

Deal subject to medical tests. 🩺

🇨🇮 Buy option clause in June: €25m.

Napoli to pay loan fee only if they will NOT trigger the buy option clause in June. pic.twitter.com/K3WjjJoCCB