أمم إفريقيا - كاب فيردي.. البلاد التي تحمل دماء رونالدو

Hey guys, as you know I was recently in Cape Verde on a solidarity trip. It was simply unforgettable! Check out how it all went down in my new Youtube Episode. 🇨🇻✈️

Watch now: https://t.co/mYI7kdBmiR#CapeVerdeTour #football #solidarity #LuisNani #Nani17 pic.twitter.com/ds6p6plKXU