روما يضم مدافع دنماركي

🆕 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 | Rasmus Kristensen 🐺🇩🇰

The club is delighted to confirm the signing of the versatile Danish defender!

Meanwhile, the global search for missing children continues. 🙏 #ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/BlzTG44fS2