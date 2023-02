إمام عاشور: لا أنسى دور الزمالك وجماهيره في تطوير مسيرتي.. وفخور بالانضمام لـ ميتيلاند

Proud to be joining FC Midtjylland and to be part of such a lovely family.

I can't forget the role that Zamalek & the fans played in developing my career and their continuous support 🏹♥️

Can't wait for my first game & to see FC Midtjylland fans cheer us on. See you soon 💪♥️ pic.twitter.com/pTrEqqyWcX