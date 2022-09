رومانو: تمت.. إيكاردي إلى جالاتاسراي

Mauro Icardi to Galatasaray, here we go and confirmed! Icardi will fly to Istanbul together with his agents later today — loan deal now signed with PSG. 🚨🟡🔴🛩 #Galatasaray

PSG will pay main part of the salary, Icardi accepted days ago and it’s now completed. pic.twitter.com/J2cY2SvtO6