للعام الثاني على التوالي.. بيج رامي يتوج بـ مستر أوليمبيا

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN! WINTER IS STILL HERE! BIG RAMY IS NOW TWO TIME MR. OLYMPIA!

Mr. Olympia Top-5

1. Big Ramy

2. Brandon Curry

3. Hadi Choopan

4. Hunter Labrada

5. Nick Walker

📸 @PhotoByCaz pic.twitter.com/4qvM93xHkF