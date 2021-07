لاعب ألمانيا الأولمبي يتقدم لصديقته بالزواج بعد مباراة السعودية

German footballer @MaxKruse_10 made a marriage proposal live after Germany’s Olympic win over Saudi Arabia. His Kurdish girlfriend Dilan reportedly said ‘Erê’ which means yes. Kruse’s t-shirt reads ‘I love you. ‘Would you like to marry me’ in Kurdish ❤️ 💕 https://t.co/8wejcXqkqO pic.twitter.com/SXpB5xk9IG