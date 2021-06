رومانو: توموري سينتقل لميلان بصفة نهائية

Confirmed. AC Milan have just communicated to Chelsea they’re triggering €28.5m clause in order to sign Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal. The agreement will be completed and announced next week. Contract until June 2026. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC #ACMilan https://t.co/8eyqeM0ITd