دوناروما حارس الموسم في الدوري الإيطالي.. وفلاهوفيتش أفضل لاعب شاب

🌟MVP 2020/2021🌟

Best Under-23: Dusan Vlahovic! 🔝

Physical strength, amazing technique and 21 goals: a season to remember for the young Serbian 🔥

⏳ Which will be the next 2020/21 MVP? Stay tuned! #SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/l4fuH0pd1U