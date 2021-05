رومانو: 3 وجهات محتملة لـ دوناروما

Barcelona will decide in the next days about Gigio Donnarumma deal as ‘free agent opportunity’, whether signing him or not - ter Stegen is untouchable. 🔴 🔵 #FCB

More: Raiola is now in direct contact with Barça board... but also with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Open race. https://t.co/BjhTjO6Jkq