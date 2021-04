الأسطوري لوتشيسكو يقود دينامو كييف لاستعادة لقب الدوري الأوكراني بعد غياب

What a story! 75 yo Mircea Lucescu just won the league with Dinamo Kyiv!

He's the oldest top level manager in world football.

It's his 9th title in Ukraine (previous 8 with arch-rivals Sakhtar)

Lucescu said he wants to 'die coaching'.

He met both Messi AND Ronaldo in the UCL.