لقطع الطريق أمام برشلونة.. سان جيرمان يجدد عقد بيرنات

📝🔄 @PSG_English is pleased to announce the contract extension of 𝗝𝘂𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁 for 4⃣ more seasons. The defender, who just celebrated his 28th birthday, is now signed with the capital club until 30 June 2025.

❤️💙 #Bernat2025https://t.co/araBq1qafi