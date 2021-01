ذئب جديد.. ولفرهامبتون يضم ويليان جوزيه

Official and confirmed. Willian José joins Wolverhampton on loan with buy option [around €20m] from Real Sociedad. 🐺🤝 #wolves

Real Sociedad are now planning to sign Carlos Fernandez from Sevilla as replacement. And Sevilla are close to sign Papu Gomez from Atalanta. 🔀 https://t.co/Zz4BToOMMf