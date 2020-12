تياجو أندريه ريش.. من المشجع الوحيد إلى لقب تاريخي

In 2012, Tiago Rech was the only Santa Cruz fan in the stadium as they lost 4-1 to Gremio.

A few years later, he got a job at Santa Cruz and in 2018, he was elected club president.

Earlier this month, Santa Cruz won the State Championship and Tiago re-created 'that' picture 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vxt3DQGWip