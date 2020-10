أليخاندرو جوميز لاعب شهر سبتمبر في الدوري الإيطالي

🔝 Technical efficiency index: 98%.

🔝 Physical efficiency index: 93%.

🔝 Record of high-difficulty passes completed in a single match: 4 out of 4.

Alejandro "Papu" TIM is the September #SerieATIM MVP. 🏆

➡️ https://t.co/D9cniW9SV4#WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/hteo7uiCqD