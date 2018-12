التشكيل - رمضان صبحي خارج قائمة هدرسفيلد للمباراة الثانية على التوالي

TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK:

Head Coach David Wagner has made three changes to #htafc's starting line-up for today’s @premierleague game against @ManUtd; 3pm kick-off.

➡️ @ekachunga15, @laudepoitre & Erik Durm

⬅️ Juninho Bacuna, Chris Löwe & Steve Mounié#MUNHUD (AT) pic.twitter.com/ew0tAuKjp6