Ronaldo scoops writers' award

Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a hat-trick of awards after being named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Player of the Year on Friday.

After scooping the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, the Portuguese international has beaten Chelsea striker Didier Drogba to receive the writers' honor.

Ronaldo's teammates Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes came third and fourth respectively in the voting.

"Cristiano was a runaway winner, and deservedly so," FWA chairman Paul Hetherington was quoted as saying by BBC sport.

The 22-year-old was expected to depart the Red Devils in the off-season for his involvement in Wayne Rooney's dismissal in Portugal's World Cup clash against England.

However, he opted to carry on his adventure with United despite England fans' anger and produced a scintillating form, netting 16 goals in the Premiership and leading the club to the FA Cup final.

"After the events of last summer at the World Cup, the vote of the Football Writers' Association shows that what we are all interested in is honoring the best player in the country."

"There has been no agendas carried over from last summer," Hetherington added.

